MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 259,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,004. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.