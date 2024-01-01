MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 362,900 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 4.1 %

HOLO opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $17.63.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.