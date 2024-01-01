Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,061,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 24.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 818,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 159,890 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. 40,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

