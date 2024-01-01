Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 6,974 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $157.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

