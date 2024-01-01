Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 725,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,413. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $105.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.