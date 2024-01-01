Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.