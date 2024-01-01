Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHA traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $47.24. 1,464,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,629. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

