Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.00. The company had a trading volume of 533,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,708. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $487.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

