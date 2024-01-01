Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NULV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.91. 379,608 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

