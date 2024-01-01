Mission Wealth Management LP Has $28.50 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,342 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 2.92% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $28,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NUSC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,284 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
