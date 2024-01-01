Mission Wealth Management LP Has $28.50 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,342 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 2.92% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $28,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NUSC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,284 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.