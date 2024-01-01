Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.04 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 444.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

