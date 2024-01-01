Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.31. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.