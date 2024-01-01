Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $263,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.88. 860,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

