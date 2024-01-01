Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,025 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $409.52. 42,662,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

