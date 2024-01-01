Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,332 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,838. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

