Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,431 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after buying an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after buying an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $21.18 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,742. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

