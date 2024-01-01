Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 161 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after buying an additional 29,944 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,159. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.08 and a twelve month high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

