Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 4,747 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.63. 957,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.