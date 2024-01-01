Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.13. 2,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $74.99.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.