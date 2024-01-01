Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.43. 4,658,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,805. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.