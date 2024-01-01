Moneywise Inc. Acquires 1,660 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

