Moneywise Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.41% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

