Moneywise Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.83% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NURE opened at $30.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

