Moneywise Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

