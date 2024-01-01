Moneywise Inc. Sells 4,371 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $146,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,263,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.