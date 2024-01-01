Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. 264,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.50. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

