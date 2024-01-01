Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

