National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,491,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 9,016,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.6 days.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %
NTIOF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.22. 6,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,125. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.43%.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Canada
- Stock Average Calculator
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.