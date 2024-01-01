National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,491,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 9,016,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.6 days.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

NTIOF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.22. 6,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,125. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

