National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
National Beverage Stock Performance
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of National Beverage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,531,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
