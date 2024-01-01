National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $37.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

