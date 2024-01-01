NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 293,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 29,550.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 290,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 171.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE NXDT traded down 0.15 on Monday, hitting 7.95. 310,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 8.17 and a 200-day moving average of 9.62. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 7.24 and a 52 week high of 13.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.