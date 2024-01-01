Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 475,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nextech3D.AI from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 288,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,675. Nextech3D.AI has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

