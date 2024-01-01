Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 475,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nextech3D.AI from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NEXCF
Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance
Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Nextech3D.AI Company Profile
Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nextech3D.AI
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Nextech3D.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextech3D.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.