Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nissan Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 68,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,484. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $21.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.