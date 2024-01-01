Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

