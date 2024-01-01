Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Noble Roman’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM remained flat at $0.33 on Monday. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 19.79% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.