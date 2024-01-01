Nomura Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Neutral

Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Nomura currently has $62.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

