NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Update

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

