Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,810,000 after purchasing an additional 126,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,985,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after purchasing an additional 264,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. 777,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

