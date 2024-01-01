Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $74,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 960,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

