Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.97. 960,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

