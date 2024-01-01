Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 9.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $594,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $248,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 360.6% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 149.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.45. 2,055,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10. The company has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.