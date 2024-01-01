Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nufarm Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUFMF remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Nufarm has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

