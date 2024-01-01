Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nufarm Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUFMF remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Nufarm has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $4.01.
Nufarm Company Profile
