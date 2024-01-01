Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 45.1% in December

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter worth about $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 98.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JCE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,211. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

