Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 1,221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,633.0 days.

Obayashi Stock Performance

Shares of OBYCF remained flat at $8.22 on Friday. Obayashi has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.20%.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

