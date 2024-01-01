Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 2.60% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

