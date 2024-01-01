OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

OGE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,125. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.