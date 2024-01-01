Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 4.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE OHI opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.