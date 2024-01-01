Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Up 49.2% in December

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the November 30th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,317,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Oncologix Tech Stock Performance
Shares of OCLG stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 834,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,569. Oncologix Tech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Oncologix Tech Company Profile
