Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Up 49.2% in December

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the November 30th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,317,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncologix Tech Stock Performance

Shares of OCLG stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 834,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,569. Oncologix Tech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc, a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services.

