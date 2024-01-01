OneMedNet (ONMD) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OneMedNet to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OneMedNet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 45 754 1224 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 2.65%. Given OneMedNet’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s rivals have a beta of 5.71, indicating that their average share price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -4.26 OneMedNet Competitors $1.67 billion $85.75 million 15.17

OneMedNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,139.91% -111.06% -23.78%

Summary

OneMedNet rivals beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

