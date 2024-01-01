Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Update

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.02. 284,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Open Text has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

